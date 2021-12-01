The following statement was actually made by a flight attendant aboard a Southwest Airlines flight: “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard our flight. To operate your seatbelt, insert the metal tab into the buckle, and pull tight. It works just like every other seatbelt, and if you don’t know how to operate one, you probably shouldn’t be out in public unsupervised. In the event of a sudden loss of cabin pressure, oxygen masks will descend from the ceiling. Stop screaming, grab the mask, and pull it over your face. If you have a small child traveling with you, secure your mask before assisting with theirs. If you are traveling with two small children, decide now which one you love more.”
Some folks could tell you very quickly which of their kids would get the oxygen and which of their kids would not. On the other hand, as the father of four children, whom I love with all my heart, I would find that decision much more difficult. Even though I love each one of my children, I will be the first to tell you there are times when I like some of my kids more than the others. Those times, which are often due to their behavior (or misbehavior!), do not cause me to love one more than another. Rather, they remind me to try harder to love each the same.
I believe God views us in much the same way. Every one of us hurts God with our sin. And, although He does not like our actions, He loves each of us just the same. We may play favorites with our children from time to time, but it is comforting to know God never plays favorites with us. Peter said in Acts 10:34, 35, “...I most certainly understand now that God is not one to show partiality, but in every nation the man who fears Him and does what is right is welcome to Him.”
God’s love is unconditional, and He extends that love to all the world. He has made salvation available to everyone and gives it freely to all who believe in His Son and obey His will. Paul once wrote to a group of Christians in Galatians 3:26-28, “For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
Favoritism does not show love; it shows preference. Preference stems from selfishness, which is the opposite of love. No matter who you are or what you have done, God loves you with all His heart. He loves you so much that He gave His Son to die for you. Remember, “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. You are My friends if you do what I command you.” (John 15:13, 14)
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find us on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail us at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
If you cannot worship with us in person, take time to “assemble” with us online. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) and Wednesday Bible Study LIVE! begins at 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) on our YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCRX8fs9RZ-On52Upt2U4tAw) and Facebook page (facebook.com/sebringparkwaychurchofchrist/).