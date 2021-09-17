No formula on how to end a war
An open letter to President Biden,
Thank you for ending the war in Afghanistan. It truly was a brave decision on your part. Let me also say we have had a lot of talk how we handled the withdrawal. I don’t believe there is a formula on how to end a war. I say that because I am 86 years of age and I have witnessed war most all my life. I served in the USAF 1953-1957 enjoyed my time in the Air Force.
I pray that I will not see another war that involves our great country. Keep up the good work.
Buck Christian
Lake Placid