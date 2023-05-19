Fire and EMS crews on Wednesday afternoon responded to the report of a collapsed roof on the building that houses Sebring Subs at 103 Circle Park Drive, but investigators found that a drop ceiling had become detached from its support hangers.
No one was injured in the partial ceiling collapse.
“When we searched the scene, we learned that an aluminum wire that helped hang the ceiling became loose, which added more weight to the rest of the wires holding the ceiling,” Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley told the Highlands News-Sun. “Other wires broke, causing the ceiling to sag.”
Employees at work inside Sebring Subs heard a loud bang and saw the panel ceiling above their heads fold downward. They quickly exited the building as Sebring Fire Department trucks and EMS crews pulled up outside.
One employee said they were shaken but OK.
“We didn’t stay around long enough to look,” the employee said. “There was a big ka-thunk!, like something fell.”
Sebring Fire Department Capt. Austin Maddox organized the first responders on the scene, ordering citizens across Circle Drive in case there were structural issues with the building. He then directed firefighters to deploy ladders to the second floor windows to evaluate the soundness of the floors above.
After firefighters determined there were no occupants in the floors above the sub shop and the rest of the building was secure, they entered the sub shop to survey the damage.
“It was a call for a collapsed roof but thankfully, it was just a drop ceiling coming loose from its wires,” Riley said.