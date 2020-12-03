SPRING LAKE – Highlands County Fire Rescue and EMS units responded to a house fire on the 8000 block of Grenada Road about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said there were no injuries reported.
Upon arrival, fire crews noticed smoke coming from the roof area of the home. They found a fire in the kitchen which extended to the hallway and bedroom. The homeowner told firefighters they used an outdoor cooking device and created a charcoal pile inside the kitchen. The homeowner told officials there was no intention of lighting the charcoal in the house but the fire happened accidentally when a flame came into contact with fumes from lighter fluid.
The fire damage was estimated at $75,000. The residents were able to stay with relatives Tuesday night.
On the scene were county EMS, units from DeSoto City, Lorida, West Sebring, and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic. Duke Energy secured the power to the residence.
“Never use outdoor cooking equipment inside a home,” Bashoor said.
He gave examples of propane to charcoal and wood chips. Bashoor said there should not be any interior storage of those types of items.
Bashoor advised never to fill kerosene heaters inside or while they are still warm. Always plug electric heaters into a wall and not an extension cord as the amperage may not be sufficient in an extension cord, which could lead to the cord overheating and causing a fire.
Bashoor and the firefighters get several calls a year when heaters are initially turned on and the dust is burning off. It causes a smell and a scare. He would rather check out a false alarm than have people ignore a possible fire though. He said this smell could be avoided if people turned on their heater to burn off dust about once a quarter.