LAKE PLACID — Several units from the Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Thornbury Apartments on Saturday night. There were no injuries reported.
At 9:43 p.m. the first calls came to the HCFR and by 9:48 p.m., the first units were on scene at the apartment complex near Tangerine Avenue. According to the county’s public information office, the fire was contained to one apartment but three of the five units were affected by the fire.
The family who lived in the apartment where the fire started was displaced. They were helped out by the American Red Cross. The families in the apartments on either side of the fire were able to stay with family.
The cause of the fire was unknown on Sunday. The fire is under investigation, according to the PIO. Multiple units were called in to assist in putting the fire out in the multi-family residence. On scene were Chief 1, Division 1, Battalion 2 and District 39 and 33 with Engines 36, 41, 39 Tankers 33 and 39 Rescues 36 and 41,