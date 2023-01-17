LAKE PLACID — Several units from the Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Thornbury Apartments on Saturday night. There were no injuries reported.

At 9:43 p.m. the first calls came to the HCFR and by 9:48 p.m., the first units were on scene at the apartment complex near Tangerine Avenue. According to the county’s public information office, the fire was contained to one apartment but three of the five units were affected by the fire.

