SEBRING — Fire broke out in a manufactured home on the 200 block of Spring Time Drive in the Town & Country Mobile Home Park. Highlands County Fire Rescue units responded when the call came in at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire was electrical in nature and was started from a refrigerator in a utility room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within the utility room, said the county’s public information office. Smoke permeated throughout the house causing further damage as well as water damage. Officials said the house was considered a complete loss. The fire did not damage neighboring homes.