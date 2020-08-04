LAKE PLACID — Jumping from a moving truck while it is on fire is probably not how many want to start off their work week. Yet, that is exactly what happened to a couple of pool company employees on their way to work on Monday at about 8:30 a.m. Neither man was injured or transported for care.
According to Lake Placid Police Department Captain Mark Schneider, two people (employees) were in a pickup truck with pool chemicals in the back of it south on U.S. 27. On the approach to Lake Henry Drive’s north entrance, the vehicle caught on fire.
The men slowed the vehicle as much as they could before jumping out of it before they reached the south entrance to Lake Henry Drive.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the median south of Lake Henry Drive, in front of American Legion Post #25. Highlands County Fire Rescue and Lake Placid Police Department officers were on the scene within a couple of minutes. Because of the fire and dangerous chemicals, U.S. 27 was closed while the fire was being put out.
The vehicle was a complete loss and Schneider said the fire was ruled electric or mechanical. There were no citations given.
Traffic was impaired for about two and a half hours. The contaminated soil had to be removed.