AVON PARK — Multiple shots rang out Tuesday afternoon at the Food & Tobacco Mart at Cornell Street and Memorial Drive. Thankfully no one was shot or injured, Highlands County Sheriff’s officials said.
Just before 3 p.m., HCSO responded to shots being fired at the convenience store. Officials say there were two people, presumably customers, who were the intended targets. They were outside of the store in the parking lot. An HCSO official said the these types of shootings are usually personal and not random. The suspect(s) is at large.
Upon arrival, HCSO closed off both egress and ingress to the market with yellow crime scene tape while they investigated. HCSO says the investigation is ongoing. Avon Park High School was put under a controlled campus and delayed the dismissal of the students for a short time. The gates closed from 3:17 p.m. to 3:44 p.m.
As of Wednesday morning, officials were unsure how many suspect(s) they were looking for. They were not releasing a description of the vehicle because of the ongoing investigation.
Deputies and detectives as well as K-9s and their handlers. The K-9s have the ability to track even in spite of the rain that came down. It just makes it more difficult for them, HCSO officials said.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the case are asked to call HCSO at 863-402-7250. Tips can be provided by using the HCSO app. Anonymous tips can be called into Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers could be eligible for cash rewards.