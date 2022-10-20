AVON PARK — Multiple shots rang out Tuesday afternoon at the Food & Tobacco Mart at Cornell Street and Memorial Drive. Thankfully no one was shot or injured, Highlands County Sheriff’s officials said.

Just before 3 p.m., HCSO responded to shots being fired at the convenience store. Officials say there were two people, presumably customers, who were the intended targets. They were outside of the store in the parking lot. An HCSO official said the these types of shootings are usually personal and not random. The suspect(s) is at large.

