LAKE PLACID – Multiple units from the Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire about 5 a.m. on Wednesday to the 1000 block of County Road 621, between Carter Avenue and Eversole Avene.
According to HCFR officials, the building was unoccupied and there were no injuries. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire at the firearms business.
A search of Google Maps shows the only firearms business on CR 621 is Tomick Fire Arms.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Fire Marshal in the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Fire (ATF) was also be called in on the investigation. Officials said this was standard operating practice due to the nature of the business.
The fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon so limited information was available as of press time. The Fire Marshal will assign a dollar amount to the damage.
CR 621 was closed while firefighters worked on the scene. On the scene were units from Sun n Lakes, Highlands Park, Leisure Lakes, DeSoto City Stations. County EMS were also there in cases of civilian or firefighter injury.