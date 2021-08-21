No leadership, only crises
The latest example of an administration without leadership is on full display in Afghanistan. With no plan in place to get thousands of Americans out of harms way and leaving billions of dollars worth of arms and equipment behind for the enemies of America to use against us. As always, the response is to blame it on the previous administration. The explanation is we could not change what was done by the previous president, who has been out of office for eight months.
How do you like me now, says 46.
But wait, what has 46 changed or undone that was started or put in place by the previous president?
- Keystone pipeline stopped putting thousands out of work and now we beg Middle East countries to produce more oil while gas prices have gone up by 50% -75%.
How do you like me now, says 46.
- Border walls stopped more than a million illegals invade the country (in a matter of months), many spreading the virus as they are shipped throughout the country without advance notice to communities unprepared for the influx and the major financial burdens to follow.
How do you like me now, says 46.
- Supporting those that “can work” with enough of your tax money that chose instead to stay home while millions of businesses suffer for lack of help forcing to close or curtail hours of operation.
How do you like me now, says 46.
- Passing a so-called infrastructure bill (with the help of 19 weak Republicans) that was anything but about roads and bridges only to be held up by the leader of the house so it can be tied to the $3.5 trillion bill that will forever bankrupt the country for many generations to come, if not forever. Think your children, your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren and your great-great-grandchildren and beyond.
How do you like me now, says 46.
Remember this, all of the DC characters that are doing this damage to you will be long gone when the damage hits you or your families home/s.
John Larsen
Sebring