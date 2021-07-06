SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors talked about whether or not to install a lightning alert system or make an effort to call golfers off the course when lightning is nearby, but decided against it.
It could cause too much liability if an alert system fails or if someone for any reason fails to get the alert, said David Schumacher, attorney for the Board of Supervisors and the District.
Notice is a key factor, Schumacher told supervisors. The District would need to detect the lightning early and get alerts out to every golfer on the course immediately. Any delay by the person tasked with doing that in person or the system built to do it digitally could leave someone uninformed.
In general, Schumacher said, purchasing a system to do that would increase liability to the District. The good news is that the District doesn’t have to do that: Mobile apps cover that function.
Smartphones have the ability, through global positioning system (GPS) links, to give the user real-time alerts on cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in their area. All the user needs is the right app, whether a commercially-produced app or one put out by The Weather Service or a local television station with weather radar.
Some customers, signed in for local emergency notifications, storm weather information and law enforcement bulletins may already be receiving several alerts in rapid succession any time lightning arrives in the area — making sure they get the hint.
In 2021, the United States had 294.2 million smartphone users, according to Statista.com, a statistics-gathering website. That number may go up to 298 million this year, the site states with as many as 311.5 million by 2025.
Florida, in 2014, had 18.9 million wireless phones — almost as many as the population — according to news reports that cited the Florida Public Service Commission’s annual Report on the Status of Competition in the Telecommunications Industry. Similar news reports in 2019 noted that between 2014 and 2018, traditional land-line phone connections dropped by 1.9 million, with nearly Floridians accounting for 20.8 million wireless subscriptions in 2019, still roughly one cell phone for every resident.