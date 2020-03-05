America has moved away from legitimate news toward entertainment and made-up controversies. The news media has fed into this by making everything a matter for discussion and opinion. An item will be thrown out over the airways and multiple talking heads will spend the next hour or even a day spouting opinions.
Facts are inconvenient, especially on some conservative mediums.
Fox News is badly titled. It’s more like Fox Propaganda Machine. Many other so-called ‘news’ channels follow suit. Controversy or outright lies are the new order and provide the finest in cheap entertainment. Gone are the days when a newscaster related facts of the day and moved on. The main topics that enthrall millions have to do with the White House occupant’s latest childish tirade or the latest attack on people who haven’t been in office for years.
Even the dead are not immune. A recent comment was made that Lyndon Johnson and John Dingell were living in Hell. This kind of tripe is hardly news but it seems that every bit of nonsense that spews from the political world is now a topic to be slow cooked for days or weeks.
Unless it is some major breaking event, news is a self-contained nightmare that spins tales and pushes personal agendas. When I do watch the news, I resort to watching a European channel that at least gives us insight on occurrences around the world without the need for a committee meeting.
I don’t care about Mr. Trump’s latest lie or insult. I don’t care that Hillary Clinton was guilty of having email. I don’t care that President Obama upset so many by being Black. Desperate performances by washed-up hacks aren't newsworthy. Neither are pitiful yammerings by Mr. Trump’s offspring or relatives of any politician.
If this is how ratings are achieved, I’m greatly concerned about the future of newscasting.
Horace Markley
Sebring