Our Highway 27 is already named for Honorable Claude Pepper for years; we don't need to change it. I am very proud of our Claude Pepper Memorial Highway in honor of his over-60 years of dedicated service to our State of Florida and to our Federal government.
Representative Claude Pepper was unwavering in his support of rights for the elderly and the handicapped through Medicare advances, and championed Social Security legislation. As he served in the House of Representatives, he was chairman of the House Select Committee on Aging.
There is no finer honoree to continue to be memorialized with our Highway 27 than Claude Pepper who also received the Medal of Freedom, our nation's highest civilian award. We have no need to rename our Claude Pepper Memorial Highway 27.
Fran Rolston
Highlands County