SEBRING — Nothing changed in the county budget at Tuesday’s hearing. The Board of County Commissioners approved a $157.4 million budget with an 8.55 millage rate.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, said none of the numbers had changed since the Sept. 9 hearing, including the estimated 3.16 months of operating expenses in the fund balance.
Nitz has stated that, with the county’s monthly operating expenses currently at $6.08 million, that should keep the county well above the recommended three-month cushion, especially if the county does not use approximately $1.7 million from this fiscal year’s fund balance to cover shortfalls in the 2021-22 budget.
“With luck,” Nitz said Tuesday, “we can go with the rolled back millage rate next year.”
The rolled back rate, as explained in Tuesday’s agenda packet, would be a lower rate that yields the same amount of tax revenue as this year’s rate, or 8.2982 mills. However, given this year’s increase in property values, the 8.55-mill rate makes for a 3.03% tax revenue increase.
It’s hoped that once the county has a fund balance firmly above three months of expenses, they can then look at dropping the rate.
Beth Degnan of Lake Placid pointed out Tuesday night that the annual Truth in Millage (TRIM) notice prepared by the Property Appraiser and Tax Collector’s Offices should also include the non-ad valorem assessments — those not tied to property value or the millage rate — because, she said, they do constitute a tax on property and on property owners. Among these are lighting, road and drainage assessments for certain subdivisions and the countywide fire and garbage assessments.
This should be true, especially, she said, when an assessment sees an increase, as the fire assessment did this year.
Out of the $157.4 million budget, there’s a $77 million General Fund, out of which the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will get $32.2 million, the Clerk of Courts will get $4.43 million, the Property Appraiser will get $3.32 million, the Tax Collector will get $1.97 million and the Supervisor of Elections will get $1.22 million, according to Nitz’s presentation.
The Board of County Commissioners will put $3.92 million toward law enforcement and then have $29.9 million to spend out of the General Fund. The General Fund has $6.12 million in mandatory payments the county must make, $1.34 million in needed transfers to other funds, $864,806 to outside agencies and $481,500 to the reserve for contingency.
That leaves $21.1 million for the board to spend on its departments.
Among the other approvals, the County Commission also approved the $12.5 million combined budgets of all the assessment districts, which does not include the former assessments levied by volunteer fire departments, which have been funded under that fire assessment for the last three years.
Commissioners also approved the fee schedules and the Capital Financial Strategy, formerly known as the capital improvement plan for all county projects, including Sebring Parkway Phase 2, currently under construction.