SEBRING — Local residents might see a little less difficulty getting scheduled to have a septic tank pumped, now that Avon Park’s wastewater plant is fully functioning.
However, if something goes wrong again, county residents could still see another backlog as local septic tank service companies then try to find places to dump their loads.
Public Works Director Rick Whalen told county commissioners Tuesday that his facility had a gear reduction assembly break down recently. He got a quote of $40,000 to repair it and 16 weeks to get it done. Instead, he got it fabricated and put in in less than two weeks.
Unfortunately, that two-week delay was enough to set back local septic service contractors who are used to taking their loads to Avon Park. Whalen said the plant has been catching up on maintenance over the last two years, but he believes the most recent fix will keep things running smoothly.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said wastewater facilities are like that, often having to have parts custom-fitted as the facilities were designed for a community’s specific needs. Making sure that capacity is there for the future will take a concerted effort of all local governments working with private enterprise, he said.
“It’s not a solution that can be solved overnight,” Howerton said. “It’s a pretty significant endeavor to even upgrade a plant to dispose of septage.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked Whalen if this was an “every-week occurrence,” and he said it was not. In 2020, with 260 weekdays of operation, minus nine or 10 holidays, the plant only had to shut down for five days for repairs.
Currently, Whalen said, approximately 81% of the septage the Avon Park plant takes in comes from local contractors. However, he said local contractors also serve people outside the county, and he has no way of telling if the septage in the trucks came from local or non-local residents.
Howerton said companies used to be allowed to treat their loads with lime in the trucks and then spread their loads on vacant land to filter through the soil. More stringent water quality regulations won’t allow that now, except at places permitted to take it.
Instead, they can take their loads to wastewater treatment plants that have been outfitted to handle septage – a highly-concentrated human waste load from a septic tank – but the plant can only take so much of it, because it contains debris and is concentrated – 10 times more concentrated than the sewage in the lines.
First, Howerton said, the facility has to press the solids out of the septage, then can only put in about 10% of its excess daily capacity. Septage, he said, also requires a high amount of oxygen to help breed the microbes that eat the waste and break it down.
“If you overload [the system],” Howerton said, “you can upset the balance.”
Whalen told commissioners his limit is 40,000 gallons of septage per day: “No more, based on our setup.”
Avon Park has a 1 million-gallon facility that is not at capacity, Howerton said. Spring Lake is at capacity in the peak winter resident season. Lake Placid is looking at the option, but has just 250,000-gallon-per-day capacity, and another phase to double that would cost about $10 per gallon, he said, or $2.5 million. There are grants to help, but the grant approval process can take two or three years.
Howerton said Avon Park might consider raising its rate from six cents per gallon – the lowest in the state, he said – to have more money to invest in its system. Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked Whalen, in the meantime, to do what he can to help local septic service companies.
“I’ve got a friend in the business, and she needs this,” Tuck said. “Please take care of her.”