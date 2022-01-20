No reason nor logic
Am I the only one who is amazed at the complete lack of clarity by the few, yet prolific cult of Trump haters, who bow to the Soros cabal running our country?
Am I the only one out here that has seen the complete lack of any reason and logic of these poor zombified people?
As logical people we have admitted that Donald Trump was rude, quick to anger and let the media goad him into saying things they twisted and turned into stories eaten up by the poor souls until their eyes glazed over, and they were hopelessly sent to the bowls of the Soros home in Gehenna.
We shop at our local Walmart and see prices up, shelves empty, gas prices out the roof, inflation up and yet they continue to rail against Trump, who left us a pretty good economy in spite of no help from the press, the Democrats and many in his own party.
There has never been such a divide of unity in our country, one year after slow Joe has been in office, yet these zombies rail about two senators not getting along?
The liberals in the Democratic Party have poisoned the minds of their slavish followers, while our precious and unique form of government is on the brink?
Sometimes when I have the patience I read their ramblings but most of the time move to the comics that are a lot more entertaining.
Jay Broker
Sebring