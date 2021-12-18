No reason to believe there are more
A letter writer said that people who believe there are only two genders are ignorant, on Dec. 8. They went on to advocate homosexuality. I have no reason to believe there are more than two genders. I don’t have enough space to reply to all the points made in that letter, but consider this.
I visited San Francisco briefly in the 1980s. The homosexuals there collected some books that they didn’t agree with and held a public book burning. The national media never mentioned this event, never noticed it. Just think what the media would say if Christians burned even one book.
Not everyone in San Francisco thought that a public book burning was a good idea. Some spoke against it, and were met with smug, arrogant replies.
I saw some photos of a recent gay pride parade in Boston. In one of them a shirtless male “slave” is marching in the parade, handcuffed and chained as his “master” beats him with a whip.
If this is what the homosexual community has to offer us, I don’t want it. The homosexual movement is not progressive, they are taking us backwards. I see them as an arrogant pressure group.
Dale Gillis
Sebring