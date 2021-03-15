A recent column suggested that communists are taking over America, starting with our universities. The same column ends by glorifying Donald Trump.
Who and what threatens America? Republicans have warned us about China. “China is the greatest geopolitical threat facing the United States,” Senator Ted Cruz said in August of 2020. “Communist China wants to control the entire world, including Americans,” Senator Rick Scott said in November of 2019.
Yet, Republicans underestimate the threat from Russia. “l like Putin, he likes me,” Trump said on Sept. 22, 2020, reported by CNN. Repeated Russian hacking doesn’t bother Trump. The Democratic National Committee was hacked in 2015-2016.
When Trump met Putin in Helsinki in 2018, he told the press that he trusted Vladimir Putin as much as he trusted the CIA and the U.S. military intelligence. This was reported in Alexander Vindman: “Trump is Putin’s ‘Useful Idiot,”’ on the website of The Atlantic.
While Trump fawned on Putin, Russian ships and planes were confronting the U.S. military. The USS Chancellorsville was in the Philippine Sea; it had to throw its engines in reverse to avoid colliding with a Russian ship, on June 7, 2019; the Russians did not apologize.
“The USS Farragut was in the Arabian Sea when a Russian ship came within 60 yards, finally changing course. Both incidents were on ABC news, the second reported on Jan. 10, 2020.
Stars and Stripes carried the headline, “US jets intercept Russian bombers off Alaskan coast for the 14th time this year,” on Oct. 19, 2020. There were fewer incidents during 2019 but there were two interceptions in two days. The ABC news website, May 22, 2019: “For 2nd day in a row, US military jets intercept Russian bombers off Alaska.”
Alaska is not the only place where Russian planes are intimidating the US military. The CBS News website on Dec. 14, 2017: “U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Syria, Pentagon says. Aerial confrontations over Syria have lasted as long as 40 minutes.
Russian planes have also harassed American ships. The NBC News website on April 13, 2016, has the headline “Russian War Planes Fly Close to U.S. Navy Destroyer.” This harassment by Russian attack planes happened in the Baltic Sea on two consecutive days. As NBC puts it, Russians “have increasingly tested international boundaries in recent years. “
I don’t know why these facts are not more widely printed and understood. Any one of these incidents could have turned into a disaster that would have made it difficult to avoid war. Suppose we do wind up at war with Russia. Our young people shouldn’t have to fight under a president who thinks Vladimir Putin and the system he represents is terrific.
One person I’ve discussed this problem with told me that Russia simply doesn’t have the power to challenge the US. There is some truth to this, but Vladimir Putin and the Russians don’t seem to get it. We may have to prove it.
Conservatives have told me that only someone served in the military can be commander in chief. In other words, only veterans can be president. I’m sure the men who told me that voted for Trump in 2016, so they made an exception. Although Donald Trump went to a military school, he never joined the military.
Russia isn’t our only potential adversary in today’s fractured world. Overall, it looks like Americans would be better off to save their ammunition for the foreign enemy instead of using it on each other.
Dale Gillis is a resident of Sebring. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.