The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is asking the 10th Judicial Circuit and other Florida circuits to return to virtual court for non-essential hearings, but in Highlands County, judges, lawyers and staff inside the Highlands County Courthouse will continue using the virtual court platform.
The use of judicial teleconferencing platforms started in 2020 as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Jude M. Faccidomo, president of the defense lawyers group, told the Highlands News-Sun that other counties are not using virtual court technology often enough.
“In Miami-Dade there was a hesitance to embrace a more comprehensive Zoom docket,” he said, referring to one product the allows digital video teleconferencing. “To the credit of the administrative judge and our chief judge they are adapting and have now moved to a hybrid.”
That hybrid model — in the case of Highlands County, using Microsoft Teams for some court proceedings and in-person appearances for such proceedings as jury trials — is becoming the norm.
Safety concerns are rising, however, so few are rushing to revert to in-person appearances for court events.
Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady said Tuesday that he encourages the continuation of remote court proceedings, which relies on an IT network to connect inmates in the Highlands County Jail, the judge in the courtroom, defense attorneys in their offices across the street and prosecutors in theirs.
Defendants who are not in jail can call in over the phone or participate using their PCs at home.
Though the network’s performance can be shaky, judges have become proficient with its use, linking the various parties onto a single screen before the bench. There are occasions when defendants and witnesses must appear in person, such as trials where judges and juries need to see the people in front of them to more accurately weigh the veracity of testimony, Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said.
“There are also cases where a victim may want to make a statement under Marsy’s Law,” Houchin said. The law allows victims and their family members to describe how a defendant’s actions harmed them.
Nevertheless, Highlands County judges continue to operate a mix of virtual and in-person court cases as it did during the height of the pandemic, though there were temporary halts to live trials.
In January, Chief Judge Ellen Masters of the 10th Judicial Circuit suspended all jury trials in response to then-COVID-19 statistics. Canady issued an emergency order in March 2020 suspending jury trials but later lifted that order, and trials resumed in the 10th Circuit in October.
As COVID-19 case numbers balloon in Florida again, virtual court will continue in Highlands County — at least for the near future — Canaday said in his memo.
“The order encourages the continuation of remote court proceedings,” the memo states. “Judges should take all necessary steps to support the remote conduct of other trial court proceedings with the use of technology.”
That is not the case in Polk County. One defense attorney told the Highlands News-Sun that judges there are balking when defense attorneys request a virtual hearing.
“I had one judge order me to appear in court in-person,” she said.
In this county, virtual court — which saves time for time-strapped attorneys — is the new normal. Prosecutors and defense lawyers can work at their desks as they await their cases to be called. They can call in from across the street or from across the state and make motions, submit pleas, and coordinate scheduling.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies who screened court house visitors during COVID told the Highlands News-Sun in July that in some cases, virtual court has made life easier for them.
During COVID, sheriff’s deputies brought inmates from the jail to the courthouse in what deputies call a “mass movement” and placed them in a holding cell until their cases were called individually. With virtual appearances, inmates stand in front of a camera in the jail.
“We can cut down on mass movements of inmates,” Deputy Kenny Young said. “It helps with the safety and security of inmates, too.”
Masks are another matter. As the delta variant of COVID-19 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high COVID transmission rates.