Like many of my fellow bass fishermen, I’ve wondered over the last couple of years where did all the bass go in Lake Istokpoga?
Many of the fishermen I know blamed Hurricane Irma, which hit our area really hard back in September of 2017. Some thought that many of the bass may have been swept over the spillway as the water rose during the storm.
Others, blame the constant chemical spraying and the fact that hydrilla, an exotic plant that once proliferated in the lake, is almost non-existent today.
But whatever we believed may have caused the problem, it just seemed like the bass fishing on Lake Istokpoga has gotten tougher over the past couple of years.
Members of the FWC, along with biologists that I’ve spoken with claim there’s no difference in the bass population and that the only thing that’s changed, is much of the bottom of the lake was swept clean during the high winds of the hurricane, and as a result, areas that bass most frequently visited, and areas where bass fishermen normally caught them, changed. They believed that due to the force of the hurricane winds, migration routes that bass had used for years no longer existed, wiped clean as the water swept away muck and debris, and the fish were forced to create new routes to the shallows.
Bass fishermen tend to be creatures of habit. If we caught bass in a particular area once, we tend to go back to that area on each trip. Over a period of time, we find a half dozen or a dozen of our favorite spots and we continue to fish those areas generally with good results.
If the biologists are right, and the bass are still there (as indicated by the numerous electro-shocking’s performed by the FWC), then the problem for many of us is the fact that we’re going back to fish areas that in many cases the fish no longer use. So, it’s up to us to find new areas that hold fish.
And that’s exactly what over a hundred anglers did on Saturday at the 3rd BIG SHOW BASS TOURNAMENT of the 2021-2022 season that was held last Saturday. Fifty-five teams entered the tournament, (three teams were a no-show) and the team of Jones and Wieczorek, with five bass weighing 27.04 pounds, took first place.
But they weren’t the only ones to catch fish. In fact, there were a total of 214 bass weighed in with 10 bass weighing over six pounds, seven over 7 pounds, five over 8 pounds and two over 9 pounds. Those are some big fish for one tournament! And incredibly, five qualified to be new TrophyCatch bass.
The biggest bass weighed in at 9.05 pounds and was caught by the team of Vrabel & Reeves, who also took second place with five bass weighing 24.13 pounds.
Third place went to the team of Bolema and Green with 24.08 pounds. Fourth place winner was Brad Day who fished alone and weighed in 21.09 pounds.
Rounding out fifth place was Conley & Ohoro with 19.05 pounds, sixth place Petrosky and Clark with 19.05 pounds and seventh place, Noel & Overstreet with 17.15 ponds.
Out of the 52 boats that fished the tournament, only nine boats did not weigh in their potential limit of five bass. That in itself speaks volumes.
And one last thought, all the teams that weighed in their limit of five bass probably caught more than the five bass they actually weighed in, since culling is allowed and necessary to keep your five largest fish!
So contrary to what many bass fishermen have thought for some time, Lake Istokpoga is not only alive and well, but it obviously has a strong population of largemouth bass.
And for those of you who didn’t enter the tournament, the next BIG SHOW tournament will be Jan. 15 on Lake Istokpoga. There are only three tournaments left in the 2021-2022 season, January – February – March, and then in April, will be the Classic.
And just for the record, the classic will be paying out $10,000 to the winning team!
