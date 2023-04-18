LAKE PLACID — When Lake Placid hired Dana Riddell as its first town planner this spring, they gave her a big mission: update and streamline the town’s various planning codes.
She hit the ground running, and on April 10, brought the issue of signage before the Town Council – perhaps the most complex part of the town’s code. Signs of all kinds and shape are displayed in the town and its streets: business signs, signs on athletic field fences, lost dog posters stapled to telephone poles, and banner signs – seemingly everywhere.
Riddell wants to straighten it all out for the council.
“There are inconsistencies in the sign code in practice and in code itself,” Riddell told the council. “I don’t plan to do anything wild or off the charts, I just want to get this straightened out.”
She mentioned three key areas where signage code needs ironing out: banner signs, signs at athletic fields, and snipe signs – which are stapled to telephone poles, trees, and stuck in the ground on the side of the road.
Banner signsBanner signs, which are cloth, plastic, nylon, or other flexible material hung by cord, string or glued to a structure. The signage code breaks the town into four districts – from U.S. 27 businesses to Main Street and other areas – but the rule is only stated in one district, Riddell said.
“A new business is allowed to have a banner for the first 30 days, but we have four sign districts and that rule or allowance is only written out in one out of four sign districts,” Riddell said. That may sound like a trivial thing to the uninitiated, the code must be administered evenly among all businesses.
The code allows banners on outside walls, but in other parts of the code, banners are not allowed. Council members are for retaining the 30-day rule, which allows a business a little extra advertising bang as their opening day approaches.
Athletic fieldsRiddell said the council should unify code signage at athletic fields, including town-owned baseball fields and athletic fields operated by private schools and public schools, like Lake Placid elementary, middle and high schools. Local businesses purchase signs to support school athletics, while the schools raise money by selling the sign space, usually along fence lines.
Council members rejected the idea of intervening in the time-honored student practice of creating signs by stuffing plastic cups into chain-link fences – usually to elicit school spirit. Not only do those properties belong to the school district, who wants to dismantle those?
“I don’t have a problem with that at all,” Councilman Greg Sapp said. “I think that it’s great spirit, artistic, and I don’t think anyone is going to complain about that on School Board property.”
However, the town does have jurisdiction over school signage that is visible from a public street, but in the meantime, the council wants to update its athletic field sign code, including in parks owned by the town.
“We need to address it,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said. “Perhaps we should have a special chapter (in the code) that talks about what we’re going to do in athletic facilities or other public property.”
Snipe signsThe rules for snipe signs, which are stapled to telephone poles, trees, hung on sticks or fences, needs to be more consistent, Riddell told the council. The ubiquitous signs serve as a poor-man’s form of advertising: “Find Scrappy, my lost beagle,” or “Cupcake Sale at Church Sunday” and here’s a common one: “Roof Repair, call Joe.”
“Snipe signs are bad,” Town Attorney Bert Harris told Riddell.
Council members said they were willing to ban them altogether, but they noted banning them based on content gets into free speech issues. Though the town uses snipe signs to direct visitors to parking during the Caladium Festival and other town events, another person – possibly a business – might use a snipe sign to advertise happy hour, or nude dancing.
“I know it’s tough being a small town, but it very clearly says, ‘OK, you can’t put the signs out,’” Royce said. “The trap is, we have the well-intended cheerleader or Boy Scout (who uses the sign for a good cause) and it’s followed by someone who is not so charitable” – such as someone using a snipe sign to advertise a strip bar.
Riddell’s presentation indicated she will be detailed as she streamlines the town’s code ordinances.
Noting that’s why the council hired her, Sapp thanked Riddell for her work.
“We have to figure this out together, and I appreciate you undertaking that,” he said.
Royce urged her to narrow down the choices and bring them back to the council. She is to work with Harris, who will guide her in any legal questions she may encounter.
“This is one of the primary reasons we created the planner position,” Royce told her. “Bring forward your recommendations and we’ll consider and enact those.”