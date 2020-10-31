Since I began following the coronavirus safety guidelines, I experienced today at the Avon Park polling location the most congested room of humans I’ve seen in 10 months. Being of a traditional bent I prefer voting in person, but after seeing what I saw today I wish I had voted by mail.
The poll workers all had shields or masks on but the distancing was non-existent. It was the most crowded room I’ve been in in a long time: poll workers adjacent to one another at tables, voting booths with no distancing, voters not observing the six feet rule, poor air circulation, etc.
I probably should have known better and voted by mail, but I thought the polls would be sparsely occupied in the morning. One would think, however, that the election commission would have had the good sense to move the polling to a large hall or gymnasium where proper spacing could be observed. After all, every political candidate plus the CDC and NIH scientists have been carping about distancing for months.
What a blunder in today’s pandemic.
Terrence O’Leary
Avon Park