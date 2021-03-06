I have a confession to make: I am deathly afraid of heights.
This is not a simple case of not liking them. This is a life-impacting fear, one that can generate a physical reaction in me in that I freeze in place if confronted with walking a narrow bridge or dock.
This also means I prefer not to ride down escalators. In a pinch, with both hands free and ample time to work myself up to it, I can manage a down escalator. But just looking down at the bottom convinces me that if I get on, I’m going to fall all the way down. So, I avoid them when possible.
Strangely enough, I’m not afraid to fly, or of glass elevators. I think the reason for that is that in both those situations there is a barrier between me and the height. It somehow short-circuits my fear.
There are a few rides Don has been able to get me on despite my anxiety. Most rollercoasters are off the table, as is Disney’s The Tower of Terror. I have managed the Harry Potter rides at Universal and Islands of Adventure, and Epcot’s Soaring. I’m not saying I’m fear free in those cases, but the fear is manageable.
I’m not sure when or why heights have become such an issue in my life. I suspect part of it is I am not a sure-footed individual even on a good day and I am afraid of falling. That makes a crazy kind of sense to me.
I am impressed with those who have no problems with high places. Don has no issues and loves rollercoasters. But out of love for me, instead of forcing me on an escalator, he’ll help me find an elevator without complaining. And out of love for him, I let him ride rollercoasters without me.
I even wrote a short story about someone afraid of heights. “High Places” is a short story about a woman on a hiking trail in the mountains forced to confront her fear to assist her injured new husband. It sold to an anthology titled (appropriately) “Feel the Fear” and I was pleased with the positive response it got.
Unlike my character, I have not quite overcome my fear. Granted, I’ve never been motivated by a life-threatening situation to do so. It’s something I wouldn’t mind working out some day, but right now I can function with it, so dealing with my fear hasn’t been a priority.
However, there’s a difference between being fearless and being foolish. A British family crossed the line recently when they chose to camp out on England’s Cleveland Way in North Yorkshire. According to the article I read on www.foxnews.com, the family chose to pitch their tent inches away from a 280-foot drop-off – in an area known for landslides.
I am not kidding. There was an aerial picture of the campsite with the article, which shows a tent a lot closer to the edge of a cliff than you’d get me to go. The family, two adults and a child, apparently had no idea of the danger they were in.
Local authorities, alerted by a member of the public, arrived at the scene and I suppose got the family to move. They also fined them for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules to go camping.
The moral of this story is it doesn’t matter how fearless you are – heights deserve being treated with respect. As for me, you won’t catch me camping at the edge of a cliff anytime soon. Just point me to the nearest elevator.