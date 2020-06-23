SEBRING – It’s not everyday that the Florida black bear is sighted, so when they are seen, photographs and videos are taken and shared. Some of the photos show lone bears making their way through subdivisions. A video shows a massive (presumably) mother bear watching her cubs climb trees in a residential home near Harder Hall in Sebring.
Reported sightings recently came from all three municipalities in the county. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Public Information Director Melody Kilborn said they are aware of the wandering bears.
“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and local partner law enforcement agencies have also begun receiving reports of a mother bear and two cubs in the area of the Harder Hall subdivision in Sebring, Highlands County, in addition to the sightings in both Avon Park and Lake Placid,” Kilborn said. “While it is not possible for us to know for sure, we do not believe that these sightings are of the same bear(s).”
Kilborn explained the amorous reason the bears are on the move.
“Bears are present in Highlands County and during this time of year sightings are not uncommon, as juvenile bears are leaving the family unit and looking to establish an area of their own,” she said. “June is the start of bear breeding season and bears may travel more widely in search of a mate. Also, mother bears can be seen moving around with her cubs in search for food. If potential attractants such as garbage, pet food and birdseed are secured, bears should not linger.”
Bears are beautiful to look at but humans should stay away from them and limit the conditions that could lead to bear-human interactions. FWC calls this “BearWise.”
Securing garbage is one of the best ways to guard against unwanted bear interactions, according to FWC. Bear-proof garbage cans can be purchased through the Highlands County Board of County Commission. The FWC website shows feeding bears will have them returning for more and bears that are approached will defend themselves. FWC also recommends to take down bird feeders when bears are active.
According to bearwise.org, feeding animals, such as dogs, outside can attract bears as can grills. The website also suggests warning neighbors that bears are in the area.
“In addition to securing attractants, the FWC urges the public not to approach a bear if they see one, and to keep a safe distance,” Kilborn said, “If you do encounter a bear at close range, do not run. Remain standing upright, speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice, and back up slowly while leaving the bear with a clear escape route.”
According to FWC, the black bears’ numbers are growing. In fact, in 2015, the FWC Commissioners permitted a bear hunt. More than 300 bears were killed in two days. The Commission has decided not to approve another hunt as of yet.
In a move to further protect bears, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law House Bill 327, to deter the practice of poaching bears. The law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor if someone kills or is in possession of a freshly killed bear “during a closed season,” according to the News Service of Florida. A fee of $700 and suspension of FWC hunting licenses could be additional consequences. The law will go into effect on July 1.
Report human-bear conflicts to the FWC’s Southwest Regional Office at 863-648-3200.
For more information about the Florida black bear, visit MyFWC.com/Bear.