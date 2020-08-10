I sit back and look at what is happening to our country. In just three-and-a-half years, President Donald Trump has brought us down to a new low. White supremacy and racism is rampant. He does nothing to try to temper it. Instead he fosters this scourge upon this country.
During President Lyndon Johnson’s tenure, the “Civil Rights Act” was passed. Here we are 55 years later stepping backwards. Absolutely no sympathy or empathy for the killing of George Floyd. nor kind words for a great man, John Lewis, who died July 17.
Then we have the commutation of the sentence of Roger Stone, convicted of seven felony crimes. William Barr, Trump’s water boy, took care of that.
What happened to our rule of law and our Constitution? Can anyone find it anymore? There has been so much corruption in the White House since Donald Trump became president. It’s impossible to keep up with all of it. Something new every day. Attacking the post office, attacking voting by mail, attacking all the infectious disease experts, continuously making false statements and constantly lying.
The Corona-19 [sic] pandemic is out of control and never had to be that way if not for Donald Trump. If he had taken control of the situation and listened to the doctors, we would not now be back in March, grappling with proper testing and personal protective equipment, opening up the schools, opening up the states and producing more covid-19 [sic] cases and deaths. If he had mobilized the military and was capable of the leadership that he was elected to and not blamed everyone else for his failures we would not be in the disastrous situation we now find ourselves. Donald Trump has been playing golf these past weekends. It reminds me of the age old adage, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”
Judith Eckstein
Sebring