I’ve written letters to our governor and hospitals. My latest response is a complaint form to fill out if I wish to pursue this matter.
My point to all is my dad, at 98, had chronic and continual UTI’s. This causes severe confusion. Twice, my dad was sent to the ER and both times returned to his ALF. Nothing done. No tests. Hospital database had all info from several visits. Why was Dad not checked?
Isolation: I believe this was a major factor. Dad and I went from “twice” daily outings of car rides, eating out, golf cart rides, shopping and other family weekly visits “to” looking at each other through a window. Even being Dad’s advocate, I had no voice.
Was panic at the hospital due to the virus and/or my dad’s age a reason for non treatment.
Juanita Weber
Sebring