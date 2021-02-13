Every God-fearing, law-abiding citizen of the United States should read Doug Spurling’s article of Jan. 27, 2021, “Exposed but now engaged.” It's an eye opener for everyone who thinks this country is going in the wrong direction.
If you are happy with the riots, lockdowns, corruption, higher gas prices and taxes, etc., then skip the article. Enjoy your new normal.
But, We the People who enjoy freedom will fight back. And we come not with a sword, a spear or a javelin, but we come in the name of the Lord God Almighty. (I Samuel 17:45)
Ruth Esposito
Sebring