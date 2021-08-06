SEBRING — Despite the tropics being quiet in July, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated the 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook on Wednesday during a media briefing. Unfortunately, the meteorologists have increased the number of storms a bit from the preseason outlook predicted in May.
Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster, announced this season continuing at an above normal hurricane season with 65% probability, 25% near normal and 10% below normal probabilities.
The update shows 15-21 named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater. That includes 7-10 hurricanes with minimum winds of 74 mph. Of those, three to five could be major hurricanes with winds of 11 mph or greater.
The May outlook called for 13-20 named storms and 6-10 hurricanes. The major hurricanes classification did not change.
“This updated outlook accounts for the five named storms, including one hurricane, that have already formed this season,” Rosencrans said.
Rosencrans said the storm prediction increased because of oceanic and atmospheric conditions including the addition of a La Niña watch last month and a favorable West African monsoon season.
“La Niña occurs when there are cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, and a corresponding atmospheric signal.” he said. “La Niña is linked to weakening wind shear over the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic Ocean, which favors more and stronger Atlantic storms.”
Despite the official start of hurricane season starting on June 1 and running through Nov. 30, Mother Nature has no calendar. The first named storm, Ana, formed in May. The season also set a record by having reached the fifth named storm earliest in the season, with Hurricane Elsa in July.
This is the sixth year in a row that the season has been labeled “active.” Rosencrans said we have been in an “active era” since 1995.
Although July was a “quiet period” in the tropics, Rosencrans urged people to be prepared as we enter the peak of the season.
“August through October marks the peak months of the hurricane season while the tropics have been relatively slow over the past few weeks,” he said. “Though our forecasters do anticipate that a busy hurricane season remains ahead. Now is the time to be vigilant about your preparedness plans and potential actions. As we have seen in recent years, threats from hurricanes are not limited to damaging winds but also dangerous storm surge and torrential rain and wind flooding. Residents in regions prone to inland flooding, join our coastal neighbors and stay tuned to National Hurricane Center for the latest Watches and Warnings all season long.”
Despite the predictions, Rosencrans said it only takes one storm “to have catastrophic impacts on lives and communities.”
As of the 8 a.m. advisory on Thursday, NOAA was keeping an eye on two tropical waves, according to NOAA Meteorologist Amanda Lee. One wave near the west coast of Africa has a 60% chance of developing over the next five days. The other disturbance, further west, in the central tropical Atlantic is unlikely to form with only a 20% chance over the next five days.
“We want people to remain prepared,” Lee said. “We are still expecting several more systems moving into the peak season in August through November.”