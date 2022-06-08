AVON PARK — May 20, 1962 was the wedding day for Jan Collier and Noel Wilcox. The wedding took place at the home of the bride’s parents in Urbana, Missouri. The daughter of Sylvan and Jarene Collier and the son of Jess and Anice Wilcox were to have a successful union lasting 60 years and holding as of May 20, 2022!
The couple were both graduates of Skyline High School, in Urbana — Noel in 1960 and Jan in 1962. Now retired, both can enjoy these years in their home at Crystal Lakes in Avon Park. They are the parents of one son, Sylvan Wilcox and his wife, Denise, who live in Sebring. Sylvan is a retired local police officer.
Jan and Noel have three grandchildren, Brandi, Leanna and Phillip; and four great grandchildren, Makayla, Alexandria, Darrian and Olivia.
Congratulations on your very special 60th anniversary!