Nolan gets 10 days but must repay The Palms

SEBRING – The woman who stole more than $36,165.49 from The Palms of Sebring pleaded guilty Monday to using the facility’s credit card to defraud its owners of more than $20,000.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden immediately ordered court deputies to put her in jail for 10 days, suggesting she be put on the community maintenance program for low-risk offenders. The program lets them perform community work while under the Sheriff’s Office supervision, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
“They perform a day of work for the benefit of the county for each day of their sentence,” he said. “Besides the work the county receives, it also reduces the cost of housing offenders.”
If she does not qualify, she’ll serve the straight 10 days and begin serving 5 years’ probation, during which time she must repay what she took from The Palms.
According to Kromholz, his office prefers Nolan to repay what she stole rather than be sentenced to a longer jail term.
If she’s incarcerated, she won’t be able to pay the money back,” an assistant prosecutor told Cowden.
“Restitution outweighs the need for a prison sentence,” the judge read from the plea agreement.
Nolan, who worked in an administrative position at The Palms, used a credit card the executive director used to purchase goods and services for The Palms, prosecutors allege. Nolan purchased a Verizon phone, clothes, and other personal items using the card, prosecutors said. The information does not outline everything she purchased.
The Highlands County prosecutor’s office arrested Lynn Maria Nolan, 26, in October and charged her with grand theft, scheme to defraud, and fraudulent use of a credit card. According to Florida statutes, scheme to defraud of more than $20,000 is a first degree felony that can bring 30 years in jail.
This is not the first time the prosecutor’s office has withheld asking for long prison sentences in exchange for reimbursing victims.
Dan Merrell admitted to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from elderly victims in Highlands County two years ago. When he was sentenced in June, he got five years in prison – which is below guidelines. That’s because he repaid his victims – literally, by having his attorney hand white envelopes of cash to victims in court.
Because the victims’ chief goal was to get their retirement savings returned, Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo agreed to a shorter sentence if Merrell came up with at least $36,000, a fraction of what Merrell took from his victims.
Merrell instead came up with more, some $59,000, which allowed for a shorter prison sentence, Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada moments before the judge sentenced Merrell in June.
Saying “the need for restitution is greater” than a tough prison term, Estrada then sentenced Merrell to a below-guidelines plea of five years on each count, to be served concurrently. Counting the year he had already spent in county jail, that left Merrell about four more years of prison time.
Merrell had a history of fraud convictions and was on probation in Polk County before moving to Highlands County, where he continued his pattern of defrauding elderly residents.