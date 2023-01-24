Nolan gets 10 days but must repay The Palms

Lynn Nolan, who pled guilty to defrauding The Palms assisted living facility in Sebring, signs off on her jail paperwork before entering the court's holding cells Monday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING – The woman who stole more than $36,165.49 from The Palms of Sebring pleaded guilty Monday to using the facility’s credit card to defraud its owners of more than $20,000.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden immediately ordered court deputies to put her in jail for 10 days, suggesting she be put on the community maintenance program for low-risk offenders. The program lets them perform community work while under the Sheriff’s Office supervision, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.

