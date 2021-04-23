SEBRING — Nominations of local child advocates for the 22nd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala are now being accepted through June 7, 2021.
The prestigious Champion for Children Award recognizes compassionate community members who have greatly improved the quality of life for children here in Highlands County. Examples of those to consider nominating may include: volunteers in programs working primarily with children; professionals who give exceptional time, talents and energies well beyond their occupational requirements to reach youth; mentors dedicated to living out positive examples and spending time encouraging the next generation; individuals who have led the charge and dramatically impacted our county for the betterment of our children’s futures; and those who have shared their homes, churches and businesses to help provide a safe, nurturing environment and strengthen our community’s families.
“Children, families and our community as a whole are directly impacted and ultimately strengthened through the selfless service of local child advocates,” shares Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine. “Please help us celebrate and encourage those who go above and beyond to inspire and assist our Highlands County children and youth.”
The Champion for Children Foundation is honored to provide child abuse prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families in Highlands County, and celebrate those who are dedicated to advocating on behalf of the next generation. This year’s Awards Gala will be held on Sept. 23, 2021. Founder and Chairman of the Board, also County Commissioner, Kevin Roberts, shares he does not know of any other community that elevates child advocates to celebrity status like our community does through the Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala. Nominations are due by June 7 and may be emailed, mailed or completed online. Send to: Champion for Children Foundation, 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870; or email champforchildren.office@gmail.com, or visit online at www.ChampionforChildren.org