Nominations of local child advocates for the 23rd Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala are being accepted now through June 6.
The prestigious Champion for Children Award recognizes community members who have dedicated their lives to serving youth and taken action to positively improve the quality of life of our local children. Examples of those to consider nominating may include: volunteers in programs working primarily with children; professionals who give exceptional time, talents and energies well beyond their occupational requirements to reach youth; mentors dedicated to living out positive examples and spending time encouraging the next generation; individuals who have led the charge and dramatically impacted our county for the betterment of our children’s futures; and those who have shared their homes, churches and businesses to help establish safe, nurturing environments and strengthen our community’s families.
“Our community is directly strengthened through the selfless service of local child advocates impacting future generations,” said Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine. “Please help us highlight and encourage those who go above and beyond to protect, inspire, and love our Highlands County children and youth.”
The Champion for Children Foundation is honored to provide child abuse prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families in Highlands County, and celebrate those who are dedicated to advocating on behalf of local youth in September. Founder and Chairman of the Board, also county commissioner, Kevin Roberts shares he does not know of any other community that elevates child advocates to celebrity status like our community does through the Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala. Nominations are due by June 6 and may be emailed, mailed or completed online: www.ChampionforChildren.org
To mail nominations, send to Champion for Children Foundation, 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. For further information, call 863-382-2905 or email champforchildren.office@gmail.com