SEBRING — As we look forward to when we can all safely gather and celebrate together once again, the Champion for Children Foundation is excited to begin thanking and honoring our local child advocates. Nominations of local child advocates for the 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala are now being accepted through June 5, 2020.
The prestigious Champion for Children Award recognizes compassionate community members who have greatly improved the quality of life for children here in Highlands County. Examples of those to consider nominating may include: volunteers in programs working primarily with children; professionals who give exceptional time, talents and energies well beyond their occupational requirements to reach youth; mentors dedicated to living out positive examples and spending time encouraging the next generation; individuals who have led the charge and dramatically impacted our county for the betterment of our children’s futures; and those who have shared their homes, churches and businesses to help provide a safe, nurturing environment and strengthen our community’s families.
“Children, families, and our community as a whole are directly impacted and ultimately strengthened through the selfless service of local child advocates,” shares Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine. “Please help us celebrate and encourage those who go above and beyond to inspire and assist our Highlands County children and youth.”
Last year, the Champion for Children Foundation received 33 nominations from throughout the community for the prestigous award. The recipient of last year’s honor was Dawn Campbell.
The Champion for Children Foundation is honored to provide child abuse prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families in Highlands County, and celebrate those who are dedicated to advocating on behalf of the next generation. Nominations are due by June 5th, and may be emailed, mailed, or completed online: Champion for Children Foundation, 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870; email champforchildren.office@gmail.com or visit the website at www.ChampionforChildren.org . You can also watch the Highlands News-Sun for the nomination form.
The annual awards gala is named in memory of Judge Clifton M. Kelly, a retired circuit judge and lifelong child advocate, who passed away in 2005. Created 21 years ago, the Champion for Children Award recognizes passionate community members who share their hearts and talents to incredibly improve the quality of life for children and positively impact youth in Highlands County.