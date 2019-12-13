SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County and Champion for Children Foundation are excited to present the inaugural Champion for Children Youth Awards in 2020.
The purpose of this award is to thank, celebrate, and honor children and teens within Highlands County who exhibit strong character, positive behavior, meaningful impact, and service to others. Students, who even at their young ages, are clearly demonstrating the same heart as Judge Clifton M. Kelly and all Champion for Children Award recipients over the past 20 years; a commitment to help others and positively impact generations to come.
Nominations are currently being accepted through Dec. 19. All community members are able to nominate; all school-age youth in Highlands County are eligible for nomination. Share the stories of incredible children and teens so the community may celebrate and thank them. Submit nomination(s) of local youth who have gone above and beyond to serve and impact an individual, group, or our community as a whole. The Inaugural Champion for Children Youth Awards are scheduled to be held in February 2020.
Nominations may be submitted online championforchildren.org/youth-awards-nominations, emailed to ChampforChildren.office@gmail.com, or mailed or hand delivered to the foundation office: 419 E. Center Ave. Sebring, FL 33870. Nominations due by Dec. 19, 2019.
Thank you for helping to highlight and honor our local youth who are demonstrating a sincere care for others, tenderhearted service of others, and the passion that drives change and strengthens communities for generations.