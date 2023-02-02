SEBRING — For the fourth year in a row, Visit Sebring wants to know who you’d honor with a tourism champion award.
The 2023 Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards, to honor those who shined in the 2022 tourist season, is now open for nominations.
Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council, marketed as “Visit Sebring” with both Avon Park and Lake Placid named in its logo, has honored tourism-oriented people, companies, entities and organizations for the past three years.
This year, the fourth annual awards, will again recognize those who shine out among the hundreds of dedicated tourism professionals who provide exceptional customer service and ensure visitors build special memories in Highlands County.
“I think one thing we have learned through this is that there are some incredible tourism ambassadors in this county, and they have some incredible stories to tell,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring.
She encourages people to nominate those who made that impression and have found a way to reach out to those who have visited from far away.
“We have an e-newsletter list,” Hartt said. “People opt in for that, so we’re sending it out that way.”
The awards have eight categories where people can nominate their favorite tourism-based organization, business, professional or volunteer, as long as the TDC receives that online nomination prior to March 10.
An independent out-of-county panel will judge the entries, based on nomination. Then, in May, at a time and place yet to be named, the TDC will recognize the local industry award winners at the Tourism Insights & Awards Program.
Award categories include: Attraction Service Champion, Hotel Service Champion, Restaurant Service Champion, Rising Star Champion, Volunteer Champion, Innovation Champion, Sports Tourism Champion and Humanitarian Champion.
To nominate an organization, review the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards rules and guidelines at VisitSebring.com/tourism-awards/ and then fill out the online nomination for their favorite business and/or individual.
