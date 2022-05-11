SEBRING — The NOMORE Foundation and All Pro Dad have teamed up with Abide 21 and Hope for Highlands to bring awareness to the residents about care for the orphans in the foster care system. The NO MORE ORPHANS Experience will be held at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services at First Baptist Church of Sebring at 200 E. Center Ave. Sunday, May 15.
The public is encouraged to attend and Pastor Ryan Myhre said he hopes people don’t leave the way they came, regarding the orphans and at-risk kids in the county and beyond.
“The Bible speaks to this,” Myhre said. “The Church is called to reach into the lives of widows and orphans. We want to be part of the big “C” Church.”
Myhre shared some startling statistics from Heartland for Children.
“In Polk, Hardee and Highlands County, there are 2,016 children currently in the child welfare system. Of those, 180 are in Highlands.”
The pastor said that is the number of children who they know about.
“The larger issue is the need to be placed out of the county because there are currently 11 homes. There is a desperate need.”
Myhre said they weren’t going to guilt anyone into adopting or fostering, but said there is something everyone could do and gave an analogy. “Although, God is big enough to move the heart,” Myhre said.
“You can cook a casserole and bring it to a foster family,” he said as an example.
There will be a time of worship, testaments, and experts in the field who will educate guests and the congregation. There will be a time for attendees to respond to the need: adoption, fostering, advocacy and serving. The subject matter is so important that South Oak Baptist in Lake Placid will be closed so its congregation can attend the Experience.
Awareness, or lack of it, is part of the problem, Myhre said.
“There’s a huge need,” Myhre said. “If the Church doesn’t come along side of this, who else is going to.”
According to NOMORE ORPHANS, there are 143 million orphans in the world, 500,000 in the nation and thousands of children in the community. The pastor has taken one of NOMORE’S sayings to heart.
“Although the statistics may be staggering, the reality is that every number has a face, every face has a name, and every name has a story. Help change someone’s story today,” the NOMORE website states.
Bagels and coffee will be served after the 9 a.m. service and pizza will be severed after the 11 a.m. service.
For more information on the Experience conference, call 863-385-5154.