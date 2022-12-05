Election 2022 Non Religious Voters

Voters wait in line to make corrections to their ballots for the midterm elections at City Hall in Philadelphia, Nov. 7, 2022. According to data from AP VoteCast, voters with no religious affiliation supported Democratic candidates and abortion rights by staggering percentages in the 2022 midterm elections.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour.

“We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.

