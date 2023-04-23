Last week I shared images and information on the venomous Florida cottonmouth which is also sometimes referred to as a “water moccasin.” Found in the forest and various water bodies, this pit viper shares habitats with a variety of other non-venomous snakes. Often lumped together in a sometimes-negative fashion, both the venomous and non-venomous snakes have their important niche in the natural system.
The Southern water snake is one of those non-venomous reptiles. Like most snakes, they prefer to be left alone as they slip through the leaf litter looking for lizards and toads or slide into the swamps for fish and frogs. If you come across one as they are hunting and your surprised reaction startles them, you might observe their behavior of vibrating the tip of their tail in leaf debris, mimicking the defense warning of a rattlesnake’s tail buttons. Unpleasant if handled, they quickly strike and excrete a foul musk. This creamy secretion is meant to make them distasteful to the predator that may attempt to consume them and the scent lingers long after you wash.
Opportunistic feeders, they will consume wetland species such as tadpoles, frogs, and fishes. All prey is swallowed whole after a quick ambush and strike. Like the Florida cottonmouth, the Southern water snake also gives birth to live young and has quite a bit of color variation. The young are brightly colored with bold, easily seen markings. The banding or circles of color ringing the snake’s body may be shades of black, brown, and red tones. Their keeled scales give them a roughened or dull appearance, unlike the glossy shine of other snakes with smooth scaling.
Stout bodied, they are similar in size and shape to the Florida cottonmouth which can further make identification uncertain. Added to these similarities are the other species which may be seen in similar habitats as the Southern water snake and Florida cottonmouth. Brown water snakes are another less common species that will remind one of a venomous snake with its large head and dark coloration. A green water snake is another wetland species that tends to fade to a duller color and resemble a Florida cottonmouth. When young, its greenish coloration is marked with black spots, but these field marks are best observed in bright sunlight.
Most snakes tend to become aggressive if handled and water snakes are notorious for actively striking if picked up. Thankfully, of the 40 or so species of snakes in Florida, just six are venomous. With a wealth of field guides and online options, the reputable identification site at https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/florida-snake-id/ makes a helpful resource for any snake identification needs you might have.
Remember that snakes are predators with an important niche in the natural world. Even if you don’t care for their presence, they are a very necessary part of the Florida environment.