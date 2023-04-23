Last week I shared images and information on the venomous Florida cottonmouth which is also sometimes referred to as a “water moccasin.” Found in the forest and various water bodies, this pit viper shares habitats with a variety of other non-venomous snakes. Often lumped together in a sometimes-negative fashion, both the venomous and non-venomous snakes have their important niche in the natural system.

The Southern water snake is one of those non-venomous reptiles. Like most snakes, they prefer to be left alone as they slip through the leaf litter looking for lizards and toads or slide into the swamps for fish and frogs. If you come across one as they are hunting and your surprised reaction startles them, you might observe their behavior of vibrating the tip of their tail in leaf debris, mimicking the defense warning of a rattlesnake’s tail buttons. Unpleasant if handled, they quickly strike and excrete a foul musk. This creamy secretion is meant to make them distasteful to the predator that may attempt to consume them and the scent lingers long after you wash.

Recommended for you