None of our business
I am beyond confused and unhappy with receiving page after page delinquent tax information included with the newspaper.
I called to inquire and was told it was the law. I feel what a waste of time, paper, extra work and weight for our carriers. I was hoping that we as subscribers could opt out of this nonsense.
Does someone really think this will get owed taxes paid?
This is none of our business, I have never seen anywhere else the time and money spent on such foolishness or that I have to be forced to receive it.
Karen Davis
Sebring