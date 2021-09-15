LAKE PLACID — Where can one find a dragon reading a book by a pond?
The Green Dragon – the mascot of Lake Placid elementary, middle and high schools – is a big part of the overall restoration of the Noon Rotary Park in downtown Lake Placid.
Rotarians have been working on the project for months, and will unveil their work on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 1-3 p.m. in the 100 block of East Interlake Boulevard.
“The Rotary Club built this project during a time when it was easier for them to use their sweat than their money,” said Rotary communications director and treasurer Norma Rizer, who also owns HiRize Creative.
“The plants are 20 years old, were not taken care of very well, and it’s time to renovate,” she said.
The work recreated the park from the ground up. Members used their hands and sweat to tear out the old landscaping, replacing the old plants with new ones with such plants as butterfly bushes and caladiums.
“We have lots of donated bulbs from Florida Boys Caladiums,” Rizer said.
The volunteers installed a new irrigation system and, with Burke Marine Construction Inc.’s help, rebuilt a small bridge over the park’s pond, changing the steps on the bridge to a ramp. The volunteers also installed the metal statue of a dragon reading a book near the small pond.
“That’s to remind everyone the importance of reading; if a dragon reads, you should read,” Rizer said, laughing. An important final touch: The Lake Placid Mural Society came in and “recoated the murals around the park all fresh and new,” she said.
The Noon Rotary provides dictionaries to local fourth graders, raises money for scholarships and supports nonprofit organizations like the Miracle League of Highlands County, which holds sports events for special needs kids in Lake Placid.
A lot of the money for the Rotary’s projects comes from the Noon Rotary’s “World-Famous” Wild Game Dinner, scheduled this year for Dec. 4. The feast, which includes ‘gator, snake, venison, hog, turkey, frog, venison and fixings and desserts, has a pirate theme. The dinner is at 94 Tober Blvd. NW in Lake Placid. Call 863-840-1370 for more information on the Wild Game dinner.
That’s why the park’s Sunday rededication includes mustaches, swords and other pirate gear.
Sunday therefore, is also ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ at the park rededication.
“We’re going to hand out mustaches and eye patches and earrings, so we can tell everyone about the game dinner and what Noon Rotary does in our community,” Rizer said.
The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and includes free hot dogs.
The park was created by Noon Rotary in 2001-2002 using donations, she said.