It’s Christmas Eve and youngsters are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival with gifts. Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve has never been easier with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
NORAD’s interactive website is noradsanta.org and they started tracking St. Nick at about 4 a.m. today. Starting at 6 a.m. kids can call 1-877-Hi-NORAD and speak with an operator. In a news release, NORAD said there would be fewer operator volunteers this year because of COVID precautions. However a recording update will be done regularly. When you get to the landing page, click on the language you prefer and wait for the village and elves to appear.
The site has Santa’s whereabouts and Christmas carols play. Kids can “chat” with Radar, the messenger.
For 66 years, NORAD has provided youngsters and their parents Santa’s coordinates so they know when to put out the cookies and reindeer food.
The Santa tracker also lets kids know when it’s bed time because everyone knows Santa doesn’t come until the kids are asleep.
Each house on the website has activities. For instance, one house has an arcade of video games, the library has the information on Santa’s magic sleigh specs, his history and Christmas traditions around the world.
The website says Santa usually takes off at the International Date Line and heads west, weather depending, Santa usually heads to the South Pacific then over to New Zealand and Australia. From there his journey takes Santa to Japan, Asia, Africa, Europe, Canada and to the United States. He doesn’t dilly dally though as he still has other countries to visit.
NORAD members are sort of the experts on Santa as they keep in contact with the elves on a regular basis and their pilots often catch sight of him when they are flying. According to NORAD officials, Santa is five feet, seven inches and weighs 260 pounds before the Christmas Eve cookies.
NORAD has all the answers to the hard questions that kids ask. Don’t worry, they have thought of everything from magic sleighs to the mystery of time travel. NORAD has pictures and videos of Santa and his sled racing through the sky.
Of course, NORAD has an app in iPhone or Android. Santa can also be tracked with Onstar and Alexa from Amazon.