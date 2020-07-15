SEBRING — An assessor from Missouri has been hired to head up the Highlands County Habitat for Humanity affiliate.
Wendy Nordwald succeeds Sarah Creekmore as the newly appointed executive director. Previously, Nordwald served as the elected county assessor for Warren County, Missouri, and held many leadership roles throughout that state.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Missouri State University.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity of working for Habitat for Humanity and the community of Highlands County and providing leadership to a wonderful team which cares deeply about helping folks achieve the dream of owning their own home,” Nordwald said.
Rev. Ronald DeGenaro Jr., board president for the local Habitat affiliate, said the board and staff were excited to welcome Nordwald to their team and community.
“Wendy [Nordwald] was one of nearly 100 applicants and she stood out to our search committee,” DeGenaro said. “She will build on the work of our previous executive directors and lead us as we fulfill our mission to eradicate substandard housing in Highlands County.”
Nordwald has two grown daughters. The eldest is a social worker for the Missouri Division of Family Services and her youngest will attend Lindenwood University in the fall.
Nordwald follows the five-year tenure of Creekmore, who oversaw construction of 17 new homes — with two more nearing completion; 56 emergency or critical home repairs, often with new metal roofs; and creation of the “Highlands Hammers Back” initiative to help people repair and rebuild after Hurricane Irma.
At parting, Creekmore said she looked forward to seeing how the affiliate continues to build “strength, stability, self-reliance and affordable housing solutions for individuals and families throughout Highlands County.”