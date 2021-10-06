SEBRING — Wally the Goose will make his final landing at Thursday’s grand opening of the north Sebring location at 6400 U.S. 27 N. Wawa will host its grand opening in a panoply of pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The doors will open at 8 a.m. and the first 100 customers through the door will receive a limited edition Sebring Wawa T-shirt. As a bonus for those who stick around for the 9 a.m. grand opening celebration, 100 customers will receive a limited-edition pink Wawa T-shirt while supplies last.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, members of the Wawa’s leadership and local officials will cut a pink ribbon to officially open the store. Customers will surely see a plethora of pink from ribbons to cupcakes and confetti. Every grand opening of a Wawa during the month of October will be done in pink.
Wawa will share information for local non-profits on applying for “financial assistance from the Wawa Foundation’s $200,000 fund through October 31,” a press release stated.
Local dignitaries such as Sebring Mayor John Shoop, Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson, Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader and Highlands County Commissioner Chris Campbell are slated to be on site for the momentous event.
In addition, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue will battle it out in “Hoagies for Heroes.” The first responders will compete for $1,000 to a charity of their choice. Spoiler alert: Even the losers win!
Another perk — pun intended — of the grand opening is free coffee to all customers at the north Sebring store through Oct. 10.