Some might say there’s a new “Army of Northern Virginia” seceding from Sebring.
They might also say the Heartland of Florida is exporting talent to the area around Washington, D.C., with a northern migration beyond that of winter residents heading home for the summer.
Liz Barber, Legislative Affairs and Grants coordinator for the Highlands County, has just taken a job with her old boss — former Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg — to serve as his new Economic Development manager in Stafford County, Va.
Her last day is next Friday, April 21, and she travels up to Virginia the next day. She and her husband, Daniel, look forward to living a short distance from everything to see and do in and around Washington, D.C.
“We’re excited about all of those things,” Barber said of herself and her husband, Daniel. “We love to travel.”
Vosburg took a job there last year as Stafford County’s new county administrator, paving the way for then-assistant administrator, Laurie Hurner, to move into the top local slot.
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to both Vosburg and Hurner for comment on Thursday. Both were in meetings.
Barber graduated college in 2006, worked at the Highlands News-Sun — then called the “News-Sun” — in sales and then served as Learning Site Coordinator for the University Center at South Florida State College. She assisted students with distance learning from affiliated/allied campuses around the state, getting degrees here that they would not be able to get without relocating.
During that time, she spent three years on the board of directors for the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, then accepted a position as CEO in February 2013.
In 2020, she accepted her current job with the county, during which time, she and others have overseen projects paid for with allocations from the American Recovery Plan Act.
While she doesn’t know yet how the educational side of her career will play into her new role, Barber said the chamber, grants, legislative and economic development aspects will fold together nicely in her new role.
Stafford County is probably best known for the home of Quantico, the U.S. Marine Corps base that also houses the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s training division.
Barber said the county doesn’t need big economic development contracts because its proximity to the capital helps with that. Also, the biggest local chamber of commerce is in Fredericksburg, Va.
Instead, Barber will focus on more traditional economic development: Recruiting small businesses, helping existing ones and revitalizing small town downtown areas.
She said the tax structure, and thus the funding for programs, differs from Florida and Highlands County, where she has lived since age 6. She’s still learning the dynamics of it.
Does she think that she’ll now become a permanent Virginian?
“I’ve been asked multiple times if I think this is forever,” Barber said, but she’s not prepared to say that. “Highlands County has a unique way of drawing you back.”