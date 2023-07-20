A single-engine airplane, similar to a Piper, crashed Wednesday morning on landing at Sebring Regional Airport.
Officials with Highlands County Fire Rescue said the pilot, the only one in the plane, was uninjured. At approximately 8:46 a.m. as he touched down on a north-south runway, the front wheel of the tricycle-configured landing gear apparently broke or snapped off.
The plane ended up sliding in on its nose and propeller.
There was no sign of fire on the runway, but it remained closed for some time for investigation.
General aviation pilots were told at the Fixed Base Operator front desk that the other north-south runway remained open for takeoff and landing.
Fire rescue officials said having Aeromed helicopter stationed at the airport gives an “instant response.” Otherwise, it would have taken approximately 15 minutes to get a response to the 911 dispatch, which went out at 8:49 a.m.
The only other way to improve response time for Sebring Regional Airport, Sebring International Raceway (SIR) and Spring Lake Improvement District is to set up a new fire station there.
That’s in the works, and has been for several years.
In April 2021, a majority of the Board of County Commissioners voted to pay $650,000 for 35 acres at 7301 Haywood Taylor Blvd. The site sits immediately southwest of the airport and raceway, and at the west end of Spring Lake, with possible access directly into the subdivision.
It would also provide full-time firefighter service to U.S. 98, especially east of Spring Lake toward and beyond Lorida, also served by a volunteer station.
In March of 2022, the county pulled in $3 million from the Florida Legislature to help fund construction. It’s sitting in the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Capital Financial Strategy, ready to use.
John Story, senior director of Marketing, Business Development & Communications at SIR, said the addition of the new station, when complete and staffed, would improve safety at the track for each big event, especially the annual 12 Hours of Sebring, which has grown in participants and spectators each year.