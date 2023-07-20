Nose down

The pilot of this single-engine, tricycle-gear plane, similar to a Piper, walked away from this landing Wednesday morning at Sebring Regional Airport, where the front landing gear failed, leaving the plane to slide in on its nose and propeller. The crash is under investigation.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

A single-engine airplane, similar to a Piper, crashed Wednesday morning on landing at Sebring Regional Airport.

Officials with Highlands County Fire Rescue said the pilot, the only one in the plane, was uninjured. At approximately 8:46 a.m. as he touched down on a north-south runway, the front wheel of the tricycle-configured landing gear apparently broke or snapped off.

Recommended for you