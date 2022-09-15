Trying to get back on track with our predawn walks, we’ve been stymied by late nights, stormy weather, and a general lack of motivation. When our bodies or pets wake us overnight, early morning strolls go by the wayside the next day. Then we heard our neighbors’ mentioning sightings of black bears in the early mornings and we’d like a chance to spot one ourselves. That got us moving and when we dragged ourselves up and out, we discovered the temperature feeling marvelous. Not quite cool enough for sleeves, but definitely less tropical steam bath than in recent weeks.
One of our motivated mornings we turned toward home and spotted it trailing above. A grouping of stars seemed to be moving in a direct line across the morning sky. Not an aircraft, it reminded us of a plane pulling a banner behind. One light seemed to be leading the others and we pondered what the heck we were seeing. Like a string of Christmas lights, about 15 or so of the sparkling points tracked one right behind the other.
A bit of research revealed we had spotted Starlink. Starwalk.space reports that this bright string of lights is part of a huge satellite system designed to provide high-speed internet across our globe. Part of SpaceX, our linking of lights is just one of the thousands of satellites orbiting which can be seen with the naked eye. Quite beautiful to behold, this website provides a great overview of where the chain of satellites is currently orbiting via a downloadable tracker. With various maps, educational resources, and frequently asked questions, you will be able to wow your friends with your night sky knowledge. I particularly liked how they addressed the issue of crowded skies, providing information on ways this is being remedied.
With many of the satellites being launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, we often have the privilege of seeing science happen right before our eyes. As bleary as we’ve been most mornings, we’ve been awake enough to stand in awe after a rocket launches, noting the squiggle cloud left behind and even observed the mind boggling “jellyfish” effect after one launch when the rising sun illuminated the gas plume of its wake.
Then there’s been the meteor showers and shooting stars. We’ve seen the common drop of a star seemingly snipped from its string and also the slow pitch softball of tailed light slowly sizzling across the night sky. Those quickly wake us with a sense of amazement and awe. Blue, green and bright whites, these marvels of the night sky make a lack of sleep completely dissolve in blissful excitement.
In fact, we’ve had so many great views in the early hours, it is already motivating me to get up once again. More of a free spirit, I don’t think I’ll download a satellite tracker with a countdown clock to remind me when the light train will be passing by. Instead, I think I’ll stay in a state of bleary wonder and just let the surprises continue to track across the night sky before me as I struggle not to sleepwalk.