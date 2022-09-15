Trying to get back on track with our predawn walks, we’ve been stymied by late nights, stormy weather, and a general lack of motivation. When our bodies or pets wake us overnight, early morning strolls go by the wayside the next day. Then we heard our neighbors’ mentioning sightings of black bears in the early mornings and we’d like a chance to spot one ourselves. That got us moving and when we dragged ourselves up and out, we discovered the temperature feeling marvelous. Not quite cool enough for sleeves, but definitely less tropical steam bath than in recent weeks.

One of our motivated mornings we turned toward home and spotted it trailing above. A grouping of stars seemed to be moving in a direct line across the morning sky. Not an aircraft, it reminded us of a plane pulling a banner behind. One light seemed to be leading the others and we pondered what the heck we were seeing. Like a string of Christmas lights, about 15 or so of the sparkling points tracked one right behind the other.

