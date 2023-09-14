Social media posts went viral Wednesday about an alleged case of skin-absorbed fentanyl poisoning at a local gas station.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said that isn’t so.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 3:32 am
Sheriff’s deputies found no evidence of fentanyl on the pump handle or any evidence that an elderly man, who had a medical episode while paying for his gasoline with cash, had any encounter with the drug.
“Fentanyl doesn’t work that way,” said Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel.
At 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, he said, sheriff’s deputies and Highlands County Fire Rescue/Emergency Medical Services got word of a medical call for a Citgo gas station on U.S. 27 North in Avon Park.
When they arrived, they treated the man, and based on initial concerns, deputies tested the pump handle. Neither the man nor the handle shows signs of the drug, Dressel said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that while the drug can be absorbed through the skin, it takes hours or days to absorb. Someone would have to ingest or inhale the drug to be affected quickly.
Also, the CDC states that anyone who might have brief occupational skin exposure to the drug, such as medical personnel or law enforcement, should not have any toxic effects if any visible contamination is promptly removed.
While the drug can be absorbed through skin, and can be prescribed as a treatment using a dermal patch, the Mayo Clinic reports that a certain amount of the medicine must build up in the skin before it is absorbed into the body.
Usually, it takes a full day, 24 hours, before the first dose begins to work, the Mayo Clinic states.
Emergency responders want people to continue to call in medical emergencies when they occur, wanting to make sure they check for all possible causes as part of their response.
However, they caution people about putting out information on the causes, especially regarding illicit drugs, before first confirming with emergency responders or law enforcement on whether or not the drug was a cause or was present.
