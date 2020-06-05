The death of George Floyd was a tragedy and senseless incident. The police officers involved have been charged and the matter should go from there to the courts.
What started out as a period of mourning and respect for the man has turned into an unbelievable display of destruction, chaos and outright mayhem in our country. Riots, burning, looting and mass confrontation with law enforcement has taken this country down to its lowest point in recent memory.
The National Guard has been called out in the thousands, with the regular Army on call, to deploy to many of the areas under assault by mindless mobs of black, white supremacists, neo-Nazi and others that apparently have an agenda to do as much damage as possible.
Why after each of these incidents, that are getting commonplace in America, does looting liquor stores equate with stealing bottles of whiskey, or breaking windows or setting automobiles on fire?
Three years ago a new president came in office with the slogan "Make America Great Again;" two days ago the same man was rushed to the bunker in the basement of the White House as mobs tried to rush the barricades guarding the White House. The last president that had to get out of the White House was in 1812 when the British burned the building down.
Folks, all of this is a sad commentary as to where this country is now and where it is heading. The rest of the world can see this and it is not pretty.
Hal Graves
Sebring