I am writing about the article that talks about neighborhood trash. We have been doing the same thing in Sebring Lakes for years, once or twice a week.
One thing though, calling the sheriff's department does nothing. They will not prosecute. We have been told numerous times that they have to see it personally. They also told us they prefer to educate rather than ticket the offenders. We also found out that in some of the neighborhoods, the county picks up.
We are not that fortunate. Thanks.
Connie Burton
Sebring