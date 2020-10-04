As expected, the social media world was ablaze on Friday after news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
Many of the comments were heartfelt wishes, including some by people Trump doesn’t typically see eye-to-eye with. Those who expressed support included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama.
“Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans,” Obama posted on Twitter. “We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party.”
Some in the entertainment industry, who are frequent Trump critics, such as “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, showed support from Trump.
“Now, say what you will about the president, and I do,” Colbert said during Friday’s show. “This is a serious moment for our nation and we all wish the president and the first lady of the United States a speedy and a full recovery. I really think it’s important for all of us to separate the man from the office – and I hope on Nov. 3 we literally do. But for now, I find it troubling, moving even, to see the president of the United States be taken to the hospital and to imagine the responsibility those service members flying that helicopter must feel.” Colbert said.
Those in the news media were a little more reserved, but MSNBC Rachel Maddow, another frequent critic and occasional sparring partner with Trump, posted “God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere.
“This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone.
“We must get its spread under control. Enough.”
Others, however, couldn’t hide their pleasure over the turn of events and also took to social media. Things got so bad that Facebook, Twitter and TikTok all had to tell users that wishing for Trump’s death was not allowed.
- “tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyoneare not allowed and will need to be removed,” Twitter posted. “this does not automatically mean suspension.”
Those who doubled down on their death wishes and reiterated them did find their Twitter accounts suspended, although many people simply removed their posts to get back in the platform’s good graces.
Comedian Tom Arnold published what we said was Hope Hicks’ “personal cell number” and urged his followers to call her.
“Silent thoughts & prayers aren’t enough for national treasure Hope Hicks. She needs to hear them,” he wrote in a now-deleted Tweet.
Most in the political spectrum were positive towards the Trumps, although many also carried a pointed political statement on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.
There were exceptions, however, with former Obama staffer and Hillary Clinton national spokeswoman Zara Rahim posting “Tweeting this for the last four years is against my moral identity, but I hope he will die.”
Rahim, who was also in public affairs for Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn in 2013, later deleted the Tweet and made her account private, so that only followers could see her posts.
Other social media posts were a bit more bizarre, including an 1,148-word post from filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore on Facebook, who suggested that Trump may not have COVID-19.
“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,” Moore wrote. “He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.”
But the strangest social media reaction came from supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who were overjoyed at the news of Trump having the coronavirus. They don’t actually believe he has the virus, but is stepping out of the way to help usher in “The Storm,” which is when members of the “deep state” are rounded up for their crimes against children.
Trump’s post announcing he and the first lady had the virus was all the proof the QAnon followers needed, as it read “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Supporters of the theory — which just happened to be condemned by the House of Representatives on Friday — say the “TOGETHER” can be broken down to “to get her,” which they interpret as being Hillary Clinton.